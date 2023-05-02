The death has occured of Joan Galway, nee O' Connor, 8 Mountway, Ballyheigue and formerly of Inchinvima, Farranfore, Co. Kerry, died peacefully at home on the 2nd of May 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and son Stephen. Sadly missed by her loving children, sons Michael, Maurice and David, daughters Mary, Amanda, Siobhan and Grainne, brothers John Joe and Pa Joe, sisters Pauline, Eileen and Noreen, her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and neighbours.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue on Thursday, 4th May 2023, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will take place on Friday 5th May at 3pm in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards in the Holy Family, Cemetery, Ballyheigue. The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue