Joan Collins (Nee Culloty) Moate, Co. Westmeath, & formerly of Listellick North, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Reposing at "The Fuchsia Room" in Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee,, on Friday, 1st of October, from 6.30 pm to 1.00 pm. Funeral Cortege arriving at Clogher Church, Ballymacelligott on Saturday 2nd October at 12.40 pm for 1.00 pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.

HSE Covid guidelines will apply.

Enquiries to John at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.