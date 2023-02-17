JOAN COFFEY née O' CONNOR, GORTBEE, BEAUFORT & formerly of KEELOHANE, BEAUFORT.

Reposing Sunday evening (Feb. 19th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4pm - 7pm.

Funeral arriving Monday morning (Feb. 20th) to St. Mary's Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Joan's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family Information: Joan passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her family on February 16th 2023. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mikie, her sisters Maureen & Eileen and her brother Mikie.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters; Kathleen, Noreen, Siobhan, Mary & Martina, son Mike, daughter-in-law Karen, sons-in-law Donal, Bryan, Ben, Tomas & Mike, her dearly loved 22 grandchildren & 1 great-grandchild, sisters Bridie & Nora Mai, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May She Rest In Peace