Joan Browne (née O'Grady) of Mullin, Scartaglen and formerly of Cockhill, Kilcummin. Joan passed away peacefully at home, on Friday 19th of January 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Timmy and baby Eddie, brothers; Mike, Jackie and Humphrey, sister Maureen, brother in law Johnny and sister-in-law Abbie. Joan will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family; Joan, Seàn, Dan, Eileen and Tessie, daughter-in-law Catriona and son-in-law Adrian, adored grandchildren Timmy, Amy and Lisa, Timmy's partner Sinéad, sister-in-law Mary, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Sunday evening from 4.30pm until 6pm, followed by prayers. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.musicrowstudios.com

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Palliative Home Care.