Advertisement

Joan Browne née Kennelly

Feb 28, 2022 07:02 By receptionradiokerry
Joan Browne née Kennelly

Joan Browne née Kennelly, Dublin and formerly of Keylod, Moyvane.

Funeral mass at 11 o'clock tomorrow Tuesday in Donnycarney church, Dublin 9 followed by cremation in Glasnevin crematorium.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus