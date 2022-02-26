Joan Browne née Kennelly, Dublin and formerly of Keylod, Moyvane.
Funeral mass at 11 o'clock tomorrow Tuesday in Donnycarney church, Dublin 9 followed by cremation in Glasnevin crematorium.
Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane.
