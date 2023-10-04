Jimmy Kissane, of Inch East, Lisselton, formerly Lahesrough, Ballybunion, died unexpectedly in University Hospital Kerry on Sunday, 1st October, surrounded by his loving family. Jimmy is predeceased by his wife Kay, his brothers David and John and his sister Maureen. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Theresa (Stoker) sons Patrick and John-Martin, grandchild Jacob Stoker, sister Annie (Campbell) brothers Patrick, Michael and Dominic, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Thursday Oct 5th from 5.30-7.00pm Jimmy`s funeral cortege will arrive in St John`s Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass on Friday Oct 6th at 11.00am. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, St. John`s

For those unable to attend, mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.