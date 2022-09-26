Jim Sheahan, Millstream House, Greenville, Listowel.

Peacefully, on September 26th, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Jim will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Nora, sons Michael, James, Noel and Victor, daughters-in-law Noelle, Gillian, Catherine and Catherine, grandchildren David, Laura, Richard, Samuel, Stephanie and Miriam, brother-in-law Bernie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Jim being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul, at https://svp.ie

House private, please.