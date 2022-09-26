Jim Sheahan, Millstream House, Greenville, Listowel.
Peacefully, on September 26th, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Jim will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Nora, sons Michael, James, Noel and Victor, daughters-in-law Noelle, Gillian, Catherine and Catherine, grandchildren David, Laura, Richard, Samuel, Stephanie and Miriam, brother-in-law Bernie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Jim being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul, at https://svp.ie
House private, please.
Recommended
Kerry councillors persevere with wind energy views on despite ministerial orderSep 26, 2022 17:09
Adare Manor announces new Director of FinanceSep 26, 2022 13:09
Gardaí in Tralee appeal for witnesses after 11 year old girl slapped by a manSep 26, 2022 17:09
Fears man missing in North Kerry may have hit his head as he has epilepsySep 26, 2022 13:09
Underage Kerry football game abandoned after altercationSep 26, 2022 13:09