Jim Paul Kissane, Lahesrough South, Ballybunion.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary Josephine, sons James, Paudie and Anthony, daughters Mary Joe and Bridget, brother Chris, daughter-in-law Karen, son-in-law Louis, brothers-in-law Kieran and Thomas, sisters-in-law Maura, Eileen and Kathleen, grandchildren Áine, Tomás, Seamus, Ciara, Darragh, Seán and Joseph, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Mary's Funeral Home, Tarbert on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. A walk through system will be in place at the funeral home. In accordance with the current Covid-19 situation and the government guidelines, all observances will be adhered to in the interest of public health and safety. The family would like to acknowledge and appreciate your understanding of the situation at this difficult time.

Advertisement

Removal on Thursday morning at 12 noon from St. Mary's Funeral Home, Tarbert to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Jim’s funeral cortege will depart via the Low Road and Coolnanoonagh on route to Ballydonoghue. Anyone wishing to pay their respects by standing en route or clicking condolences below are invited to do so. Entombment will take place at Kilahenny Cemetery, Ballybunnion, following Mass. Enquiries to Tomás Coolahan, Tarbert.