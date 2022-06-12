Jim Healy, Casements View Ardfert and late of Clashmealcon Causeway and Hammersmith London
Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Church Ardfert Tuesday at 12.45 pm where the Requiem Mass for Jim will take place at 1 o' clock
Mass will be live streamed on the Dioceses of Kerry Ardfert website followed by burial in the New Abbey Cemetery Ardfert.
Family flowers only Donations if desired to Tralee Community Nursing Unit
