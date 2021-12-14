Jerry Mc Carthy

Jerry McCarthy Stagmount, Headford, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at O' Keeffes Funeral Home Rathmoree on Thursday December 16th from 6pm to 8pm.
Requiem Mass on Friday 17th December at 2pm in St. Joseph's Church Rathmore at 2.00pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery
House Strictly Private
Jerry's Requiem Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie. Jerry's funeral cortege will leave the family home on Friday at 1:15pm travelling to St Joseph's Church, Rathmore, for his Requiem Mass. Please observe social distancing at all times
Predeceased by his brother Dan. Jerry was a dearly loved husband and best friend to Maime ( Brosnan) father to Sean, Maurice, Mairead (Adrigole), Sheila (Boherbue) and Maura (Kilcummin), grandfather to Gerard and Mary McCarthy, Neil, Diarmuid and Gavin O Sullivan and Conor and Jerry Gallivan, brother to Sr Eileen (millstreet), Nora Smith (New bridge), Mary Cronin (Kilquane) and Margaret Madigan (Rathmore), brother in law to Joan Mc Carthy (Cummeen) and Tim Joe Cronin. He will be dearly missed by his family, his nephews and nieces, Maime's extended family, his many cousins and relatives
Recommended
Planning sought for major redevelopment of South Kerry distilleryDec 15, 2021 10:12
Minister asked to intervene after mast erected next to family home in InchDec 15, 2021 13:12
Kerry woman recommended as state’s consul general to MumbaiDec 15, 2021 13:12
Major retailer to open two stores in Kerry early next yearDec 14, 2021 13:12
North Kerry GP practice will close temporarily over ChristmasDec 15, 2021 13:12