Jerry Mc Carthy

Jerry McCarthy Stagmount, Headford, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at O' Keeffes Funeral Home Rathmoree on Thursday December 16th from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday 17th December at 2pm in St. Joseph's Church Rathmore at 2.00pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery

House Strictly Private

Jerry's Requiem Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie. Jerry's funeral cortege will leave the family home on Friday at 1:15pm travelling to St Joseph's Church, Rathmore, for his Requiem Mass. Please observe social distancing at all times

Advertisement

Predeceased by his brother Dan. Jerry was a dearly loved husband and best friend to Maime ( Brosnan) father to Sean, Maurice, Mairead (Adrigole), Sheila (Boherbue) and Maura (Kilcummin), grandfather to Gerard and Mary McCarthy, Neil, Diarmuid and Gavin O Sullivan and Conor and Jerry Gallivan, brother to Sr Eileen (millstreet), Nora Smith (New bridge), Mary Cronin (Kilquane) and Margaret Madigan (Rathmore), brother in law to Joan Mc Carthy (Cummeen) and Tim Joe Cronin. He will be dearly missed by his family, his nephews and nieces, Maime's extended family, his many cousins and relatives