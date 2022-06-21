Jerry (Jeremiah) Buckley

Derrymore East, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Cappa, Kilflynn.

Funeral Details: Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday 24th June 2022, from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 12.00 noon on Saturday, 25th June, arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Curraheen, Tralee at 12.30pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com ) Please click on the link. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

No hand shaking please.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee

Advertisement

Jerry (Jeremiah) Buckley, Derrymore East, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Cappa, Kilflynn, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Elizabeth, Margaret and Kate his brothers Michael, Maurice, John, Thomas and Robert. Dearly adored and sadly missed by his loving family, his heartbroken wife Doreen, his daughters Catherine, Sarah and his son Michael, his adored grandchildren Tracy, Deborah and Danny, his great-grand children Nathan, Adam and Luke, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.