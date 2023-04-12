Advertisement

Jerry Godsell.

Apr 14, 2023 07:04 By receptionradiokerry
Jerry Godsell.

Jerry Godsell of Aperee Living, Tralee and formerly Dublin and Galway .

A celebration of Jerry’s life will take place for family and close friends on Monday (17th April) at 1 pm at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, with public reposing from 2 to 3 pm on Monday.  Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Family information-

Beloved son of the late Jim and Terry and dear brother of John, Mary, James and Joan.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers-in-law Jim & Donie, sisters-in-law Phil & Susan, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace.

