Jerry Godsell of Aperee Living, Tralee and formerly Dublin and Galway .
A celebration of Jerry’s life will take place for family and close friends on Monday (17th April) at 1 pm at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, with public reposing from 2 to 3 pm on Monday. Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.
Family information-
Beloved son of the late Jim and Terry and dear brother of John, Mary, James and Joan.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers-in-law Jim & Donie, sisters-in-law Phil & Susan, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and many friends.
Rest In Peace.
