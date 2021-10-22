Jeremiah (Jerry) Bunyan
Craughdarrig, Asdee.
Due to the current situation regarding the rise in Covid-19 numbers and in the interest of public health, Jerry will repose privately at his home for family members only.
Jerry's Funeral mass will be held at 11am in St.Mary's Church, Asdee on Monday 25th October, followed by burial in Lisselton Cemetery. Please observe social distancing and adhere to HSE Covid-19 guidelines.
Jeremiah (Jerry) Bunyan, Craughdarrig, peacefully in the company of his loving family and the dedicated care of the staff at Dinish Ward, University Hospital Kerry on 22nd October 2021 after a short illness. Son of the late Patrick & Margaret Bunyan, predeceased by his sister Mary (O'Connor, Ballybunion).
Sadly missed by his brother Johnny, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law James O'Connor, nieces Margaret and Eibhlís O'Connor, Margaret Kearney, Jackie Holly, Geraldine O'Dowd and Tricia Healy, nephew Seamus O'Connor, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.
