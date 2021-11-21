Jeremiah (Dee Dee) Hanafin, Farranwilliam, Ardfert, Tralee, peacefully, at the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, 20th November, 2021. Predeceased by his parents Timothy and Chrissie, son James and brother Seamus. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his son Jeremiah, daughters Sheila O' Donnell (London), and Maureen (Mo) Tyndall (Dungarvan). Deeply regretted by his loving family, grandchildren, great grandson, sisters Maureen, Anne and Helen, sons-in-law Tom and Chris, daughter-in-law Els, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Requiem Mass will take place for Jeremiah on Wednesday at 12 o' clock in St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert, live streamed on the following link https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ardfert-kilmoyley/ followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.
