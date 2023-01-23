Jean Sheehy née Cunningham, Cooleen, Dingle.

On the 25th of January 2023, at University Hospital Kerry, Jean. Predeceased by her son Nial and husband Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving son Patrick and his partner Dierdre, daughter Susan, Jean's partner James O'Dowd, her eight grandchildren, her sisters Susan,Terese and Emily, and brothers Nick and Matthew, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle, on Thursday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle, on Friday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.