Jean Sheehy née Cunningham, Cooleen, Dingle.
On the 25th of January 2023, at University Hospital Kerry, Jean. Predeceased by her son Nial and husband Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving son Patrick and his partner Dierdre, daughter Susan, Jean's partner James O'Dowd, her eight grandchildren, her sisters Susan,Terese and Emily, and brothers Nick and Matthew, relatives and friends.
R.I.P.
Advertisement
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle, on Thursday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle, on Friday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.
Recommended
Closure of two adjoining Tralee businesses results in 12 jobs being lostJan 23, 2023 13:01
Kerry County Council expects to make over 250 social housing units available this yearJan 25, 2023 08:01
Kerry pharmacist calls for protocol to allow medications be substituted without new prescriptionJan 24, 2023 13:01
Funeral on Thursday for young Tralee man killed in Castleisland crashJan 24, 2023 13:01
Jury in trial of two Kerry men accused of rape and sexual assault could begin deliberationsJan 25, 2023 08:01