James Walsh
Ballintobeenig, Abbeydorney
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (October 21st) from 7.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11.40AM for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery.
House Private Please.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Kerry Link Bus via the following link
Kerry Cancer Support Group | Online Fundraising (idonate.ie)
Mother Mary, brother Flor, sisters Catherine, Elizabeth and Nora, nephews Jack and Shane, nieces Isabel, Katie and Marie, brother-in-law Cathal, uncle, aunts, extended family, neighbours and friends.
