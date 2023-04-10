The death has occurred of James Shamie Griffin

Aghabeg West, Lixnaw

Shamie passed away, peacefully at his home, on Monday, 10th April, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Eileen and Jack, son John, sister Bridie and brother Bob. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Eileen, daughters Helen and Michelle, sons Anthony and Malcolm, grandchildren, Eanna,Murrough, Eoghan, Conal and Cronan, brother Brendan (Dublin), sisters Kathleen and Mary (England), sons in law Mark and Brian, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, Lixnaw on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, on Thursday morning for 11.00am requiem Mass.

Livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream.

Shamie will be laid to rest afterwards in Kiltomey graveyard. Family flowers only.

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy to the Griffin family, please use condolence button below.

Advertisement

The Griffin family would like to thank the staff of UHK for their dedicated care to Shamie.