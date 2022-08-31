James Keane, Springwater Lane, Caherwisheen, Tralee and late of Glenballyma, Kilflynn.
Died unexpectedly at his residence on Monday 29th August 2022. Predeceased by his parents Laurence and Kathleen and his brothers John and Francis. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Mary (nee Goodliffe) and son Gordon. Deeply regretted by his brother Willie and sister Mary, Gordon's partner Diane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing Friday at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Kilflynn. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon livestreamed on the following link, St. Mary's Church, followed by burial in Killury Cemetery, Causeway. House private please.
