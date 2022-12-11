James Joseph Sugrue, London, Coomastow and Waterville.
Funeral arriving at St., Finian’s Church, Waterville, on Wednesday morning at 10:45 a.m., for Requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at: www.churchservices.tv/waterville
