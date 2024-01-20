James (Jim) Sheehy, Caherbreagh, Tralee/ Croydon U.K/ Cappanacush, Blackwater and ''The Castle Arms'' Ballyheigue, peacefully in the the tender loving care of St.Columbanus Nursing Home, Killarney on the 18th of January 2024.Predeceased by his parents Andrew and Josephine (Carroll), his brothers Martin & Coleman, brothers in-law Tom O' Sullivan, Liam Power & Christy Thornton, his sister in-law Ellen Sheehy & grand nephew David Sheehy. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Clem, Donal and Tony. Sisters Josephine (Brick), Ann (O' Sullivan), Mary (Power), Agnes (Thornton) and Kathleen. Sisters in law Betty, Bridie and brother in law Michael, nephews,nieces,grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends in Ireland and the U.K

Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home V92WTK8, Ballyheigue on Sunday the 21st of January from 4:30pm to 6:00pm. Removal at 10:30am on Monday 22nd of January to St. Marys Church Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will be celebrated on Monday the 22nd of january at 11am and burial afterwards in The Holy Family Cemetery Ballyheigue.

Family flowers only please . Donation's if desired to Hawthorn Ward,St. Columbanus Home, Killarney. Jim's family wish to extend their sincere thanks to all the staff of Hawthorn ward who so lovingly cared for him.

Advertisement

Mass will be live streamed at www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue