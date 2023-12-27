James (Jim) O'Donoghue, St. Fursey's Well, Killurley West, Cahirciveen, Co. Kerry

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahirciveen on Thursday (28th December) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday (29th December) at 11am with burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahirciveen.

Family Information: Predeceased by his brothers Jack and Haulie, his sister-in-law Mary and his nephew Kevin. Sadly missed by his wife Kitty, his daughter Fiona, his son-in-law Patrick, his precious grandchildren Grace, Amber and Quinn, his sister Maureen, brother-in-law John (O'Connor), his brother Frank, sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

Rest In Peace.