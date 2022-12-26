James (Jim) O'Connor, Rathoran, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, on December 25th, 2022, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Davy and Ita, brother David and nephew David O'Brien. Jim will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his children Louise, Jonathan, Bríd and their mother Ann, his wife Anneke and her children Connor and Móirín, brothers John and Morgan, sisters Carina, Geraldine, Mary and Cora, aunt Bridie Harnett (Ennis), daughter-in-law Krissy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his residence, Rathoran, Kilmorna, (V31 YR59) on Wednesday from 12 noon to 4.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale, on Thursday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Jim being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish , followed by burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Cemetery, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com