James (Jim) Moriarty, Droum, Glenbeigh, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, 16th December 2022, in the company of his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife and friend, Mary, his sisters Kathleen (Biggins) and Mary (Hurley) and brother Pat. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving family, sons Kevin, Paul and James; daughters Anne and Claire; daughters in law Colette (Scott), Mary (Ferris), Sheila (Sheahan); son in law Gerry (Smith); Claires partner Mick (MacNamara); grandchildren Caolán, Séamus, Cara, Keith, Liam, Roisín and Mary Kate; nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.
Reposing at Brennan's Funeral Home, Glenbeigh, (V93DK7F), on Tuesday, 20th December 2022, 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for Jim on Wednesday morning, 21st December 2022, at 11am at St James' Church, Glenbeigh, followed by burial afterwards at Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh. The service will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation
