James (Jim) Litchfield
Leith East, Tralee and formerly of Bedford, UK
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6.30PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Jim’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stbrendansparishtralee.net.
Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee
Wife Noreen, daughter Claire, sons Calvin and Jimmy, grandchildren Josh, Joe, Amy, Charlie, Katie, Sophie, Janna, Eimear, Cillian and Ben, daughters-in-law Alex and Brenda, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
