The death has occurred of James Anthony Curran, Derriana, Mastergeehy, Waterville, Co. Kerry and Hammersmith, West London.
James, beloved brother of Margaret (Martin) passed away suddenly on 17th July 2022 in London. James will be sadly missed by his family, his niece Helen and nephew Jamie, extended family, relatives, friends & neighbours.
James was the oldest son of James (Senior) and Margaret Mary (Curran) (both deceased). He was also the nephew of Danny Curran (deceased).
Rest In Peace
A requiem Mass for James Curran will take place on Tuesday morning August 16th at 11am in St Finian's Church, Waterville, followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery in the family grave. The requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link: www.churchservices.tv/waterville.
