Jack O'Connor Scarteen, Blackwater, Kenmare. On the 21st of October, 2023, Jack passed away peacefully in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved brother of Michael, Jim, Nuala, Ellen and Ailish. Predeceased by his parents Tim and Alice and his brother Tom. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his brothers, sisters, sister-in-law Sheila, brother-in-law Jim, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Tuesday evening (October 24th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Jack will take place on Wednesday morning (October 25th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.