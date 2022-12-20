Jack Foley
Cromane Lower, Killorglin
Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm
Funeral arriving Wednesday morning to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery.
Sadly missed by his sons & daughters John, James, Noel, Eileen, Bridget, Marie & Geraldine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.
