Jack Foley

Cromane Lower, Killorglin

Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm

Funeral arriving Wednesday morning to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery.

Sadly missed by his sons & daughters John, James, Noel, Eileen, Bridget, Marie & Geraldine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.