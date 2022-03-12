Jack Coffey, Brookhill, Beaufort.
Reposing at his residence Tuesday evening from 3pm - 7pm
Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 11.30am Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv ( https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaaufort
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cork University Hospital.
Advertisement
Family Information: sadly missed by his brother Tim, sister-in-law Mary Jo, niece Cliona, nephew Seán, relatives, neighbours & friends.
Recommended
Roads and car parks closures to facilitate Kerry St Patrick’s Day paradesMar 12, 2022 17:03
Kerry Comhaltas inundated with offers of instruments for Ukrainian sistersMar 14, 2022 13:03
Drop in PCR-confirmed COVID cases but positive antigens on the riseMar 14, 2022 15:03
Number of COVID-19 patients in UHK doubles in a weekMar 14, 2022 14:03
South Kerry hotel to reopen for Ukrainian refugeesMar 14, 2022 13:03