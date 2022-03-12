Jack Coffey, Brookhill, Beaufort.

Reposing at his residence Tuesday evening from 3pm - 7pm

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 11.30am Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv ( https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaaufort

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cork University Hospital.

Family Information: sadly missed by his brother Tim, sister-in-law Mary Jo, niece Cliona, nephew Seán, relatives, neighbours & friends.