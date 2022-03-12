Advertisement

Jack Coffey

Mar 14, 2022 16:03 By receptionradiokerry
Jack Coffey

Jack Coffey, Brookhill, Beaufort.

Reposing at his residence Tuesday evening from 3pm - 7pm

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 11.30am Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort.  Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv ( https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaaufort

Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired to Cork University Hospital.

Advertisement

Family Information: sadly missed by his brother Tim, sister-in-law Mary Jo, niece Cliona, nephew Seán, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus