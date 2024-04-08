Ita Enright née Foley, Ardfert and formerly of Listowel and Pulleen, Tarbert.

Sadly missed by her daughter Deirdre, sons Denis and John and her sister Vera.

Much loved grandmother to Matthew, Rue, Liam and Katie. Ita will also be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Ita Rest in Eternal Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, 9th April, at 12 noon in St John's Church, Tralee, followed by cremation in

The Island Crematorium, Cork.

House Strictly Private, Please.

The family would like to thank the caring and wonderful staff of Kerry University Hospital and

Killarney Community Hospital.

Ita forever loved and held deeply in our hearts.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee. 0876865633 or 0667121119.