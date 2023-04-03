Hugh Twomey, Derrymaclavode, Clonkeen, Killarney and Brú na Sinsear, Rathmore.

On April 3rd 2023, deeply regretted by his loving family. Sisters Betty and Mary, Brothers Michael and Jerry, nephews Sean, Adrian, Kieran and Jeremy, niece Fiona, grandniece Clemantine, sister in law, Rosaleen, Brother in law Tom Desmond, relatives and friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at Murphys Funeral Home Barraduff on this Wednesday evening 5th April from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Clonkeen on Thursday morning 6th April at 10.40am for Prayer Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Gobnaits Cemetery, Ballyvourney.