Helen Rusk (née Duggan)

St. Brendan's Park and formerly of Farmer's Bridge, Tralee

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (October 24th) from 6.30 PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning (October 25th) at 10.30AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Helen’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stbrendansparishtralee.net/

House Private Please

Family Information: Helen is pre-deceased by her brothers Denis and Johnny and her sister Kitty.

Helen – beloved wife of Bobby and cherished mother of Paul, Kay, Robert, Moira and Sandra.

Deeply regretted by her loving family – her husband, sons, daughters, sister Noreen (London), grandchildren Robert, David, Ellen, James, Luke, Erin, Seán, Adam, Jack, Harry and Paddy, great-grandchild Oisín, her sons-in-law Colin (Barnard) and Mike (Keane), daughters-in-law Helen (O’Leary) and Brid (Mc Elligott) brother-in-law Michael Parker, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.