Advertisement

Helen O'Shea Nee Clifford.

Jul 17, 2023 16:11 By receptionradiokerry
Helen O'Shea Nee Clifford.

Helen O'Shea Nee Clifford, Cricklewood, London and formerly of Dooks, Glenbeigh, Co  Kerry.

Funeral arrangement later.

 

 

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus