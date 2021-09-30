Helen Carroll née Breen

Carroll, Helen (nee Breen), late of Whitehall, Dublin

Reposing at her family home, Friday, 1st October, with removal on Saturday, 2nd October, to Chapel of Blessed Margaret Ball for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

On 29th September 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Dave, adored children Eoghan and Fionn, her father, brothers extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis