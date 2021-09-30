Helen Carroll née Breen

Carroll, Helen (nee Breen), late of Whitehall, Dublin
Reposing at her family home, Friday, 1st October, with removal on Saturday, 2nd October, to Chapel of Blessed Margaret Ball for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to Irish Cancer Society.
On 29th September 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Dave, adored children Eoghan and Fionn, her father, brothers extended family and friends.
Advertisement
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis
Recommended
Woman is critical condition following collision near FarranforeSep 30, 2021 13:09
485 COVID cases in Kerry in fortnightOct 1, 2021 13:10
Kerry to be broadcast to two million people across BritainSep 30, 2021 09:09
Four injured in car crash outside Muckross House in KillarneyOct 1, 2021 09:10
Planning approved for 131-seat Killarney outdoor dining areaSep 30, 2021 13:09