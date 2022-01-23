Harold Behan of Racecourse Lawn, Tralee and formerly The Castle, Ballymacaquim, Abbeydorney.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home on Tuesday (25th January) from 6 to 8pm.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Harold will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney. House Strictly Private Please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Family information-
24th January 2022, beloved husband of Ita and dearest father of Ronan, Darel, Damien and Caitriona. Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored grandchildren Paul, Mark, Tom, Emma, Charlie, Amelia, Rob and Isobel, son-in-law Derek, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Lisa brother Bernard, sisters Noirin, Margot and Goretti, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends
