Hannah (Joan) O'Sullivan (née Walsh), Mountcain, Knocknagree, Co. Cork
Beloved wife of the late Denis Alfred, loving mother of John, she will be sadly missed by her son, daughter-in-law Joanne, her grand daughter Rachel and Rachel's husband Rogan. sister-in-law of Brenda, Marie, Irene, and Sr. Theresa, and the late Vir and Frank, nieces Maura and Martina, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at O'Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree this evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
