Halina Dabrowska, Batterfield, Firies, Killarney. Died on 13th April 2024. RIP (Born 17/02/1957). Deeply regretted by her husband Henryk Dąbrowski, children Sylwia Komosa, Jarosław Dąbrowski and Andrzej Matyjas, daughters-in-law Katarzyna Dąbrowska and Aldona Matyjas, son-in-law Paweł Komosa, grandchildren and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence Batterfield, Firies, Killarney, Co. Kerry, (Eircode V93AN29) from 7.30pm on Tuesday, 16th April 2024. Remains arriving at St Gertrude's Church, Firies (Eircode V93Y2T6) on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards at Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies.

Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.