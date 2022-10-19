GRETTA O’SULLIVAN RUA HEALY
Killarney Road, Millstreet, Co. Cork and formerly of West Laharn, Kilorgin, Co. Kerry. On October 20th 2022 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Lying in repose at her residence (P51P6X5) on Saturday and Sunday from 2PM to 7PM. Requiem mass on Monday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church Millstreet followed by burial in St. Mary’s cemetery Millstreet. Family flowers only donations if desired to Marymount Hospice or the Daffodil Nurses.
House private on Friday 21st October
Enquiries to Tarrants funeral home Millstreet 0872525095
