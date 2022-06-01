Gerard Curtin, Greenlawn Farm, Knockane, Brosna and formerly of Wyeth’s and Kerry County Council, who passed away at University Hospital Cork on Tuesday, 31st May 2022 following an accident.

Gerard, son of the late Denny and Sheila, is very sadly missed by his loving wife Mairéad, sons Gearóid and Darragh, daughter Suzanne, brothers J.B. and Denis, sisters Aileen (Dillon) and Martina (McDermott), uncle Patie, mother-in-law Susie (O’Riordan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, work colleagues, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Gerard is predeceased by his father-in-law Jerry O’Riordan. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 5.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortege will depart Gerard’s home on Monday at 11.30 a.m. on route to St. Carthage’s Church Brosna to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12.00 p.m. Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook Page. Interment afterwards in The New Cemetery Brosna. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Brú Columbanus or The Irish Community Air Ambulance Service. Donations box will also be in place at the funeral.