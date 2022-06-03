Geraldine Costelloe (née Nagle) Turraree, Ballyhahill, Co Limerick.

2nd June 2022, Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by her son James Costelloe.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her devoted husband Michael, children Johnny, Joanne, Kathleen, Eileen, Linda and Robert. Sadly, missed by her siblings Birnie, Mary, George, Donmic, Anetta and Tommy. Much adored by her grandchildren Ava, Darragh, Jack and Molly, aunts and uncles, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Saturday evening 4th June 2022 in Madigan’s Funeral Home, Shanagolden, Co. Limerick, V94 W8DY from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday 6th June, 2022 at 12 noon in Church of The Immaculate Conception, Glin, Co. Limerick with burial immediately afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetry, Glin, Co. Limerick. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.