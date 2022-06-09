George Raymond of Stack’s Villas and formerly O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (13th June) from 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for George will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ).

Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of University Hospital Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Ciss) and dear father of Kathleen, Carol & Tricia.

Advertisement

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Tara, Oisín, Dáibhéid & Ódhran, Nikki, Ava, Mia & Alice, Seán, Sorcha & Saoirse, brothers Noel & Anthony, sister Catha, sons-in-law David, Dermot & Les, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and relatives.