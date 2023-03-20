The death has occurred of George Boyle, Castleconway, Killorglin, on 21st March 2023 peacefully in the presence of his loving family. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Muriel , his children Sandra, Karen, Sarah, Lynda, Claire, Adrian and Hazel. Predeceased by his son Norman. Sadly missed by his brothers Richie, Ernie and Alfie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and many friends. Predeceased by his brothers Victor and Arthur and sisters Elizabeth, Mildred, Martha and Margaret.
Reposing in Boyles Shop in Laharn, Killorglin (V93 AV63) where he spent his long and happy working life on Friday, 24th March 2023, from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral Service at 2.00 p.m. on Saturday 25th March 2023 at St.Michael's Church of Ireland, Iveragh Road, Killorglin. Private Burial afterwards in St. Carthage's Church Cemetery, Castlemaine, Co. Kerry. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Kerry Hospice.
