Nov 24, 2021 07:11 By receptionradiokerry
Garreth Egan, Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen.

Garreth will be sadly missed by his loving father, mother, stepmother, brother and sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces and cousins.

Garreth's funeral will arrive to the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church for requiem mass at 11am on Thursday.
followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery.  The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Caherciveen

