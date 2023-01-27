Fred Moynihan of Farmer’s Bridge, Tralee and formerly Glenflesk and Moynihan's Garage, Killarney
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (29th January) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Fred will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit UHK or care
of the Gleasure Funeral Home
Beloved husband of Mary, dearest father of Johnny, Eamon, Marie & Padraig and brother of Maura, Peggy & Eddie, Donie, Michael, Eileen, Nora, Neilie, Pat and the late John & Betty.
Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Luke, Edward, Jack, Katie, Rachel, Fionn & Lily, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Ita, Carolann & Caitriona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.
