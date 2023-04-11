Frank Hughes, 22 Church Street, Castleisland. Peacefully, at University Hospital Kerry, on April 16th 2023, in his 91st year. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland