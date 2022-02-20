Frances Costello, Dirha Cottages, Listowel.
Beloved daughter of the late Joe and Sheila and dearest sister of Rose, Joe, Jim, Michael, Sheila, Ann, Ber, Pat, Eleanor, Brendan, Paul, Martha, Mary, Noel, Bernard and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving family, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday (21st February) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Tuesday morning at 11.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Frances will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com) followed by interment in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Listowel.
