Fr. Timothy (Tim) Galvin, SPS, (St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow and formerly of Kilmanihan, Brosna, Co. Kerry, diocese of Kitui, Kenya, diocese of Torit, South Sudan, February 9th, 2023, suddenly in The Nairobi Hospital, Kenya. Predeceased by his parents, John and Birdie (nee O’Connor). Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary Maher and Catherine Walsh, his brothers-in-law- Tony Maher and Gerard Walsh, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his parishioners in South Sudan and his Society family in Kiltegan. A memorial mass for Fr. Tim will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Friday evening 17th February at 7pm. https://www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish He will be buried in Kenya.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.