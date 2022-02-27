Flor O' Sullivan, Ballygriffin, Kenmare.

Flor passed away unexpectedly on the 27th of February, 2022,. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee MacLoone), loving dad of Fionán, Sinéad and Tara, cherished brother of Sheila. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, son, daughters, sister, uncle Canon Ted, Aunt Sheila, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening, (March 2nd) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal from his home in Ballygriffin on Thursday morning (March 3rd) at 10.00am to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass, which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming)with burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to (www.communityairambulance.ie/make-a-donation/ )