Eugene Patrick O'Shea, Bunrower Lodge, Ross Road, Killarney and formerly of North West London.

Eugene passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret (Nee Purtill), son Eoin, daughter Eileen, daughters-in-law Anne and Emily, grandchildren Alanna, Eugene, Luke and Eoin, mother Hannah (Nee Herlihy), sister Maureen and brothers JJ and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended relatives and many friends. "May He Rest In Peace"

Eugene's wake will take place at his home in Bunrower Lodge, Ross Road, Killarney, V93 P6E4 from 4.00pm to 7.00pm on Tuesday October 4th. No flowers please, donations if desired to the Daffodil Nurses, Killarney. Cremation will take place at The Island Crematorium, Cork on Thursday October 6th at 11.00am.