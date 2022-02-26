Eugene O Keeffe, Lissivigeen Cross, Killarney.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila and loving father of Marie. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his daughter, son-in-law John, grandchildren Alice and Michael, Alice's partner David, sister-in-law Kit, nephew Noel, nieces Geraldine and Bernie, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his brothers Arthur and Timmy and sister Maunie.
Reposing at his family home, Lissivigeen Cross, Killarney this evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral cortége leaving his family home on Tuesday morning at 9.45am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am in The Church of The Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery.
