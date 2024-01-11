Eoin (Gene) Spillane of Curraheen, Glenbeigh (formerly Burnfort, Mallow & Templenoe).

Eoin passed away peacefully at home on the 11th of January in the loving care of his family and the palliative care team.

Beloved husband of Nuala and dear father of Aidan, Eoghan, Mairead & Caitriona.

Dearly loved grandad of Brian, Killian, Ciara, Caoimhe, Matt, Tara, Darragh, Leah, Tom & Ella. Sadly missed by his sisters Rose & Nuala, sisters in law, brothers in law, daughter in law, Linda and sons in law, Brian & Kieran.

Predeceased by his brothers Tom, Doad & Paddy and his sister Kathleen.

Reposing in Brennan’s Funeral Home Glenbeigh on Friday 12th January from 5 to 7 pm. Requiem mass on Saturday 13th January in St. James’ Church Glenbeigh at 11 am.

Burial afterwards at Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. House Private.

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Palliative Care Unit UHK if desired.